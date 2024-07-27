ERC20 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.50 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and $37.50 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,737.66 or 1.00262899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006749 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00071455 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01526188 USD and is down -10.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $37.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

