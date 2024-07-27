Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.00. 2,478,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,429. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

