EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 934 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,934,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.36. 914,083 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.51.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.