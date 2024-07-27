EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,537,000 after acquiring an additional 364,298 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,217,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,057,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 357,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.