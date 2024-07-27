EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,500. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

