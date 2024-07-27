EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,246,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $142.21. 1,813,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,005. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

