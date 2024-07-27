EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. 2,426,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

