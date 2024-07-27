EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SUSA stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. 37,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,228. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $117.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.