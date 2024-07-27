EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,307,000 after acquiring an additional 467,451 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $137.32. 1,717,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

