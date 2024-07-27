EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $827.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $744.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $750.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.57.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

