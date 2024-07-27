EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,526. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

