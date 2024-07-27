EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $53,754,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,173.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 110,267 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth about $5,495,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth about $5,200,000. Finally, PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% in the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,436,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,309. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

