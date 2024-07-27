EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $331,831,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $200,668,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after buying an additional 678,659 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,254,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,906,000 after buying an additional 649,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

