EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 566.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at $23,342,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after buying an additional 593,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter valued at $13,111,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $7,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,987,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 378,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

