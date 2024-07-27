EntryPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVGS. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 62.8% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 644,011 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Navigator by 88.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 21.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 57,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Stock Performance

NVGS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.51 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

