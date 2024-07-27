EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 255.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

