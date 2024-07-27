EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 2,603 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2,552.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Kennametal stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 541,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,741. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

