Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Sells C$793,000.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Medved sold 26,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$793,000.00.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

ENGH stock opened at C$30.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. Enghouse Systems Limited has a one year low of C$27.00 and a one year high of C$38.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENGH

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.