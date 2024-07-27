Energi Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $8.37 million and $713,380.10 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00042476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,246,499 coins and its circulating supply is 79,246,473 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

