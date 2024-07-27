Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Radio stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 34,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,442. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

