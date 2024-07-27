EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.75 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.75, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY24 guidance to $19.00-20.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock traded up $17.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.05. 1,229,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,148. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.00.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

