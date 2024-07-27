Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $62.37. 14,079,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.