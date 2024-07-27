Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,327,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim raised their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Edison International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 2,763,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

