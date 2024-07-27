Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92. Edison International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

