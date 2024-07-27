Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

