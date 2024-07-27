E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 311.3% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

E.On Price Performance

EONGY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.00. 29,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,426. E.On has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.