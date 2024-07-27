Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.59% of Dynatrace worth $80,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $148,515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,947,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,506,000 after purchasing an additional 187,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,892,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after buying an additional 682,200 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 2,049,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,865. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

