DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Up 0.4%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €33.20 ($36.09) and last traded at €32.98 ($35.85). Approximately 135,059 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.86 ($35.72).
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.
