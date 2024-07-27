DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,226 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.90. 1,008,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,139. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

