Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in July

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Discovery Price Performance
Discovery stock remained flat at $7.00 during trading on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.
About Discovery
