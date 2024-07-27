Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.7 days.

Diageo Trading Up 1.3 %

DGEAF traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. Diageo has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

