Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.7 days.
Diageo Trading Up 1.3 %
DGEAF traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. Diageo has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $44.70.
Diageo Company Profile
