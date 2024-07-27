DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DexCom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.06.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,929,000 after buying an additional 310,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after buying an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.