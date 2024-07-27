DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DexCom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.06.

DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

