Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.