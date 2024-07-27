Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $192.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.89.

Get Hershey alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $193.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $238.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.