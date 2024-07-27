Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 241,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 69,291 shares.The stock last traded at $39.41 and had previously closed at $40.11.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.