Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 34,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.99. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

DAIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Wednesday. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

