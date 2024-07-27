Danaher Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average is $249.09. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $277.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,775 shares of company stock valued at $21,802,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

