DA Davidson Raises MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $37.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

MarineMax Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $828.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.24. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in MarineMax by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

