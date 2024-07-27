DA Davidson Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $285.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $258.46 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 57,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,023,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

