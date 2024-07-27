CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $444,818,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,575.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,277,000 after buying an additional 1,711,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,097 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $48,716,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 824.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.