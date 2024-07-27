CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVMY stock remained flat at $21.54 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

