CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CEVMY stock remained flat at $21.54 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.