Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Cap of $2.41 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $6.29 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00041387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.