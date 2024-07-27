Critical Comparison: Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) & PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life360 and PropertyGuru Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $304.52 million 7.61 -$28.17 million N/A N/A PropertyGuru Group $154.02 million 6.81 -$11.37 million ($0.05) -128.80

Analyst Ratings

PropertyGuru Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Life360.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Life360 and PropertyGuru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 1 4 2 3.14 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Life360 currently has a consensus price target of $37.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Life360’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Life360 is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Profitability

This table compares Life360 and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 -7.59% -9.90% -7.53% PropertyGuru Group -7.37% -1.12% -0.95%

About Life360



Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About PropertyGuru Group



PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

