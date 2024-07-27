Creditcoin Market Cap Tops $181.63 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $181.63 million and $7.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

