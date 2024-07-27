CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GJAN. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $16,230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $8,233,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 743.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 124,574 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $4,300,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

GJAN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 111,678 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

