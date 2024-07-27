CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,591 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,368. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

