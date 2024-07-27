CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $927,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VONG traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $90.86. 632,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,247. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.