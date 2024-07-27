CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $927,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $90.86. 632,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,247. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

