CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $430,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 214,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,208. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

