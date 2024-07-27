CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $374,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,151,000 after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,346,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,839,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 464,248 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,901,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883,604. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

